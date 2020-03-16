Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce released the statement that all scheduled Chamber events have been cancelled.

With careful consideration, Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce made the decision to cancel, and hopefully reschedule, these events. Zeibert feels cancelling is the prudent thing to do.

Ziebart shares it has been a difficult week as we face a global calamity that still feels surreal to many of us. She says, the prevailing conditions surrounding COVID-19 demand vigilance, behavioural change, and adaptation.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Ziebart continues to share, it is incumbent on us to carefully assess all risks, and do our part to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our members, attendees, community, and the team is a top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and will resume our events when we feel it is completely safe to do so for everyone concerned,” said Ziebart.