Fort St John Fire Department reminds public on battery charging safety

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following an encounter of a fire that was caused by a lithium-ion battery charging in a laptop, the Fort St. John Fire Department is reminding the public to use caution when charging such devices.

In order to help keep users safe, the Fire Department has issued some safety tips when it comes to charging batteries and electronic devices.

To prevent a lithium-ion battery fire, avoid using off-brand products, follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on charging, and look for a UL certified product label to ensure the product’s safety.

The Fire Department also says not to use cords that show damage and if it feels hot, stop using or charging immediately.

If you happen to see smoke or flames caused by an electrical fire, you are being urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.

