Fort St John Hospital Foundation postpones Bluey Day amid COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Participants at Bluey Day. Photo by FSJ Hospital Foundation

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation says it will be postponing Bluey Day 2020, this following advisories from public health officials on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally scheduled to take place on May 23, the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation says it is working on rescheduling Bluey Day to a later date this year.

According to the Hospital Foundation, participants who have registered and those who wish to register may still fundraise via an online platform through CanadaHelps.

Bluey Day is an annual event the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation hosts, along with B.C. Ambulance Services and Coach Barbers, where participants can “be brave and shave” to show their support for those who have been touched by cancer in one way or another.

