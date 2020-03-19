Fort St John Hospital Foundation receives $2500 grant for emergent medical equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has received a $2,500-US grant through the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation.

According to the Hospital Foundation, the funds will go into the Foundation’s General Fund and be put towards buying emergent medical equipment for the hospital.

Brad Brain, who was able to help secure the funds for the hospital Foundation says very pleased to be able to say that some of that good work that the MDRT Foundation does will be directed to Fort St. John.

Through its global programs, the Million Dollar Round Table Foundation is committed to building stronger families and communities around the globe. This year, the MDRT Foundation will award over $1.5 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants to more than 250 charitable organizations worldwide.