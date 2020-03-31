HealthNewsRegional

Fort St John Hospital listed as primary COVID-19 facility in the event of an outbreak

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to help better deal with the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in British Columbia, the Province has dedicated 20 facilities to deliver care to the most critically ill patients.

Of that list, in the Northern Health Region, the Fort St. John Hospital has been named a primary COVID-19 facility.

According to Northern Health Media Relations Manager, Eryn Collins, the designation of a primary COVID-19 facility means that the hospital has enough beds and resources to deliver care for the critically ill during the event of an outbreak.

Collins says Northern Health has also been postponing or cancelling non-urgent surgeries in anticipation of an outbreak.

Even though the Hospital has been designated, Collins says anyone who is in need of urgent care should still visit the emergency unit for treatment.

