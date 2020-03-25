Fort St John Huskies earn NWJHL Awards for 2019-2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northwest Junior Hockey League has released its list of players to have earned league awards for the 2019-2020 season.

A few players from the Fort St. John Huskies were able to pick up some awards for their efforts made during the past season.

Jared Loewen picked up MVP & Top D-Man, Gary Loewen got Top Scorer, and Top Goaltender went to Tyler McArthur.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Huskies had an incredible season as being in first place in the NWJHL Standings and made it all the way finals but play was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies were scheduled to play the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL finals.

Here are the full NWJHL award results:

MVP & Top D-Man – Jared Loewen – Huskies

Top Scorer – Gary Loewen – Huskies

Top Goaltender – Tyler McArthur- Huskies

Rookie – Mason McLeod – Jr Canucks

Advertisement

Gentlemanly – Dawson Briscoe – Navigators

Coach – Evan Boire – Vipers

Al Spence – Tony Doll – Flyers