Fort St John Huskies shut out Fairview Flyers in NWJHL semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, March 6, as they took on the Fairview Flyers for game four of the NWJHL semi-finals.

At 5:39 into the game, Dawson Phillips would score a goal, with an assist by Teagan McMullen, making the score 1-0 over Fairview.

Then at 9:37, on a power play, the Flyers would score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

Later on in the period, at 5:57 remaining in the frame, Fairview would score another goal on the Pups making the score 2-1.

Then, with 2:43 left to go in the period, Jared Winkel would score an unassisted goal making the score tied at two apiece as they headed into the second frame.

The tie would then be broken at 7:23 into the second period as Teagan McMullen would make a goal, with an assist by Conrad Wiebe, making the score 3-2 over the Flyers.

Fast forward to 5:18 into the third period, Jared Loewen would score on a power play, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making it a lead of 4-2 and that is where the score would remain throughout the rest of the game as the Huskies would shut out Fairview with a semi-finals series record of 4-0.

Up next, the Huskies will be facing the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL finals. A schedule for the finals has yet to be determined.