Sports

Fort St John Huskies shut out Fairview Flyers in NWJHL semi-finals

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies shut out Fairview Flyers in NWJHL semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, March 6,...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Local company charged with unlawful disposal of sewage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local company has been charged in connection with the unlawful disposal...
Read more
SportsCurtis Robinson - 0

Inconnu competes in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On February 29-March 1, Inconnu Swim Team travelled to Grande Praire, AB to compete...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, March 6, as they took on the Fairview Flyers for game four of the NWJHL semi-finals.

At 5:39 into the game, Dawson Phillips would score a goal, with an assist by Teagan McMullen, making the score 1-0 over Fairview.

Then at 9:37, on a power play, the Flyers would score a goal making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Later on in the period, at 5:57 remaining in the frame, Fairview would score another goal on the Pups making the score 2-1.

Then, with 2:43 left to go in the period, Jared Winkel would score an unassisted goal making the score tied at two apiece as they headed into the second frame.

The tie would then be broken at 7:23 into the second period as Teagan McMullen would make a goal, with an assist by Conrad Wiebe, making the score 3-2 over the Flyers.

Fast forward to 5:18 into the third period, Jared Loewen would score on a power play, with an assist by Gary Loewen, making it a lead of 4-2 and that is where the score would remain throughout the rest of the game as the Huskies would shut out Fairview with a semi-finals series record of 4-0.

Up next, the Huskies will be facing the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL finals. A schedule for the finals has yet to be determined.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleLocal company charged with unlawful disposal of sewage

More Articles Like This

Inconnu competes in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet

Sports Curtis Robinson - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - On February 29-March 1, Inconnu Swim Team travelled to Grande Praire, AB to compete in the Piranha's annual Winterfest...
Read more

Northern Strikers U13 girls earn gold, boys silver at Slush Cup Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U13 boys and girls teams were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27...
Read more

Community One Stop this Saturday at Totem Mall

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation Department's Community One Stop is taking place this Saturday, March 7, at...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers look to forward to Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Now that regular-season action has come to an end for the Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers, they are now...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv