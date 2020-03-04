News

Fort St. John Literacy Society distributes over 10,000 books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

By Tracy Teves

Fort St. John Literacy Society distributes over 10,000 books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Joint statement on three new cases of coronavirus in B.C.

BC Hydro starts construction on Highway 29 Cache Creek East embankment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Fort St. John Literacy Society has announced that 10,760 children’s books have now been distributed to the community since the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Fort St. John.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library aims to give every child in the community an equal chance for the development of literacy skills and strengthening family bonds through the sharing of the stories.

Children between the ages 0-5 in the area are eligible to receive a book a month until their 5th birthday, giving the potential for a 60-book library by the time they are 5.

Jessica Kalman, Executive Director of the Fort St. John Literacy Society shared, they are excited to have distributed so many books to the community and love to see all of the positive feedback that has been coming in.

To date, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library children’s book program has been made possible in the community donations from BC Hydro, Pembina Pipeline, ConocoPhillips and Microtel Inn & Suites.

Kalman extends a big thank you to all of the sponsors who have made this program possible and who have enabled the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to come to Fort St. John.

Enrollment forms for the program can be found at the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s office and website. Parents can also enroll their children online; CLICK HERE

Those interested in helping to fund and continue this program can make donations through the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s website or by calling the office at 250-785-2110. 

 

