Fort St John Minor Lacrosse League getting ready for another season of play

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association's Mini Tykes in action. Source Lyndsay Beer

Fort St John Minor Lacrosse League getting ready for another season of play

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse League is getting ready for another season of...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse League is getting ready for another season of play.

According to Annika Hedican, of the Minor Lacrosse League, the lacrosse season officially kicks-off with practice sessions on March 31.

Hedican says the practices will take place in the Kids Fieldhouse and will then transition over to the Pomeroy Sport Centre once the dry floor is available in mid-April.

Also available, before the start of the season, are free drop-in sessions for anyone who is interested in trying out the sport of lacrosse.

Hedican says many people are not aware that lacrosse is Canada’s national summer-time sport and the free drop-in session is a great opportunity for people to try it out without having to commit financially.

To register and for more information on playing lacrosse, you can visit fsjminorlacrosse.com.

