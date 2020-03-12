Fort St John Northern Strikers forced to postpone trip to Alberta Provincials due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers have been forced to postpone travel to Alberta for Provincials after Alberta Soccer issued an advisory regarding the coronavirus.

Out of precaution, and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Alberta Soccer made the decision to postpone all upcoming Alberta Provincial Championships.

Alberta Soccer says the health and safety of players, coaches and spectators are paramount and this decision is in accordance with the Alberta Government’s plan to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Alberta Soccer apologizes to those affected by this decision and hopes to resume play when safe to do so.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus within Alberta currently sits at 19, with the majority of the cases in Edmonton and Calgary.