Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 earn bronze at Slush Cup Tournament in Edmonton

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U11 team were in Edmonton over the weekend, February 27 to March 1, for the Edmonton West Zone Soccer Association’s Slush Cup Tournament.

Throughout the Tournament, the Strikers took on some fierce competition by winning one game and losing two.

In their first game, the Strikers would lose 8-5 to the Fort Saskatchewan Arsenal.

Then in game two, the Strikers would win 5-0 over the Fort McMurray Fury.

To finish off the Tournament, the Strikers would fall 7-2 to the Aurora Barca.

In the end, in part to their efforts, the Northern Strikers managed to earn bronze by placing third in their pool.

