Fort St. John Public Library temporarily closes due to COVID-19

By Tracy Teves

Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce...
All B.C. Casinos Directed to Temporarily Close

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BCLC has announced and confirmed an orderly shutdown is currently underway of all casinos, community gaming...
Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library (FSJPL) announced on its FB Page they will be temporarily closing the library to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.

The staff of the FSJPL shares the closure will be until at least Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

The post shares library staff have taken into consideration the World Health Organization declaring novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic illness and guidance from the federal and provincial governments. The health and safety of our employees, residents, and visitors is paramount and we will continue to respond appropriately to this rapidly evolving situation.

The staff have extended the due dates for items until May 1st, 2020 and no late fees will accrue during the closure.

To keep to speed with further updates, view the website;
www.fsjpl.ca or visit the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/fsjlibrary/

For more information visit:
https://www.fsjpl.ca/explore/library-closure-faq/

