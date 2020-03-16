Fort St. John Public Library temporarily closes due to COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Public Library (FSJPL) announced on its FB Page they will be temporarily closing the library to the public beginning Wednesday, March 18th, 2020.

The staff of the FSJPL shares the closure will be until at least Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

The post shares library staff have taken into consideration the World Health Organization declaring novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic illness and guidance from the federal and provincial governments. The health and safety of our employees, residents, and visitors is paramount and we will continue to respond appropriately to this rapidly evolving situation.

The staff have extended the due dates for items until May 1st, 2020 and no late fees will accrue during the closure.