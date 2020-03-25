Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted on an unendorsed warrant.

On January 17, Fort St. John RCMP received notice that an unendorsed warrant was issued for the arrest of Adrian James Attachie.

According to RCMP, Attachie was wanted for Possession of Stolen Property and Driving without a Driver’s License, under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police requested the public’s assistance in locating Attachie on February 27.

RCMP say Attachie is now in custody at this time.

The Fort St. John RCMP thank the media and public for their assistance in locating Attachie.

If you have knowledge regarding a crime, you are being encouraged to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.