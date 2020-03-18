News

Fort St. John RCMP looking for man

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP received a report of a credit card being used fraudulently in the area.

RCMP received the report on February 25, 2020, and police are trying to identify the man in the photos, as being a person of interest in this file.

“The report came from a person in the lower mainland who said they were still in possession of their credit card,” said lead investigator, Cst Caitlyn Rissanen.  “We are investigating to see if there is any wrongdoing by identifying and speaking to the man in the photos.”

The Fort St John RCMP doesn’t normally get calls of this nature and is considering this an isolated incident.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information and can assist in locating this man, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

