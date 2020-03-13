News

Fort St John RCMP looking to locate wanted man

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted by police.

According to RCMP, they are looking to locate 45-year-old Archie Kris Whitford who is currently wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants which include Possession of Stolen Property, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Identity Fraud.

Whitford is described as:

  • First Nations
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: 161 lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and anyone with information regarding Whitford’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

