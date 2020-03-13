Fort St John RCMP looking to locate wanted man

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted by police.

According to RCMP, they are looking to locate 45-year-old Archie Kris Whitford who is currently wanted on multiple unendorsed warrants which include Possession of Stolen Property, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Identity Fraud.

Whitford is described as:

First Nations

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 161 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

The Fort St. John RCMP continues to investigate and anyone with information regarding Whitford’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.