Fort St John RCMP see increase in violent crimes during 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP has released its Annual Police Report for 2019.

The report, which covers between January 1 and December 31, 2019, looks at statistics on calls for service, crime rates, and overall police activity in Fort St. John and the surrounding service area.

According to the report, violent crimes saw quite an increase in 2019 of up to 312 when compared to 242 reports in 2018.

Break and Enters to residencies also saw an increase in 2019 of 112 when compared to 73 reports in 2018.

When it comes to drug trafficking, cocaine saw a huge increase of up to 86 offences when compared to 11 in 2018.

Motor Vehicle incidents are reported to have decreased significantly in 2019 when compared to 2018.

The report also notes that the RCMP were able to solve one cold case by increasing the cold

case funding.

The full police report can be found on the City’s website.