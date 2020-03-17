Fort St. John RCMP to close front counter services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In the interests of minimizing exposure and the spread of the COVID-19 virus, effective immediately, all front counter services at the Fort St. John RCMP Detachment have been suspended until further notice.

What does this mean for the public? For the time being:

The Fort St. John RCMP will not be taking in-person complaints at the detachment. Our staff will still be able to take calls as normal. Please call the mainline at 250-787-8100, or call 911 in the event of an emergency;

The Detachment will not physically intake Police Information Checks or Record Suspension Applications;

No civil fingerprinting will be conducted, nor will found property be accepted;

Documentation that would normally be available for pick-up at the front counter will now be mailed directly via Canada Post;

While this list is not all-inclusive, any business normally conducted at the front counter will be halted until further notice.

Please note, these measures are being undertaken to ensure ongoing service delivery to our communities. Patrol duties and enforcement actions are carrying on as normal. Communication that can be undertaken over the phone as opposed to in-person will take place.

The Fort St. John RCMP want to thank our communities and partners for their patience during this event, and that normal front counter services will resume when prudent.