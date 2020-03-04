News

Fort St John RCMP warn public of phone scams

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP want the public to be aware of phone scams that have been reported in the area.

According to RCMP, often the caller identifies themselves as police and, in some cases, claims to be a Service Canada agent working with the police. The caller will tell you that there are warrants for your arrest.

Police say the caller will then tell you they will stay on the line and then direct you to buy “Google Play cards” or some other gift card.

RCMP would like to remind the public that all Government agencies, including Service Canada, will never call asking for, or demanding money for any reason.

More tips on how to protect yourself from fraud can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.

