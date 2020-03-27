Fort St. John Rotary Clubs want to help those in need

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During this time of uncertainty, The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and the Sunrise Rotary Club have extended their help to those that are in need in the community.

During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, the Rotary Clubs want to help those that are unable to pick up groceries, prescriptions etc. and are not currently being helped by the Salvation Army, or other community groups.

You are offered to message the FB Event Page or either The Rotary Club of Fort St. John FB Page or The Sunrise Rotary Club FB Page and either group will reach out to you.

You can also text;

Carina at 250-794-1606

Stacy at 250-261-3497

Kim 250-262-7753

The clubs ask residents to stay safe, remember to wash your hands and help one another out in any way possible during this difficult time.

