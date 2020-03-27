News

Fort St. John Rotary Clubs want to help those in need

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – During this time of uncertainty, The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and the Sunrise Rotary Club have extended their help to those that are in need in the community.

During this time of self-isolation and social distancing, the Rotary Clubs want to help those that are unable to pick up groceries, prescriptions etc. and are not currently being helped by the Salvation Army, or other community groups.

You are offered to message the FB Event Page or either The Rotary Club of Fort St. John FB Page or The Sunrise Rotary Club FB Page and either group will reach out to you.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

You can also text;
Carina at 250-794-1606
Stacy at 250-261-3497
Kim 250-262-7753

The clubs ask residents to stay safe, remember to wash your hands and help one another out in any way possible during this difficult time.

Rotary Social Distancing Event; CLICK HERE 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleRing the Sled Dog found and safe
Next articleTrudeau refuses to say if planned carbon tax increase still a go amid coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John singing, John Lennon's song Imagine. https://www.facebook.com/100015015213009/videos/847100035800496/ Hunt...
Read more

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic. According...
Read more

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that can sew and quilt in...
Read more

Daily cases of COVID-19 starting to decrease in BC, must continue physical distancing to flatten curve

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials held a press conference, on Friday morning, presenting the latest modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia. The...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv