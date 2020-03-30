Fort St John sees lots of snow, improved conditions expected for later this week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and the Peace Region experienced a significant amount of snowfall over the weekend.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist, from Friday, March 27, to Sunday, March 29, Fort St. John saw a total snowfall amount of 21 centimetres.

Lundquist says Fort St. John could see another five centimetres as the weather system tails-off into Tuesday.

As the week moves along, Lundquist expects an upper-ridge of high pressure to move through the Region which will bring a gradual warm-up in temperature and less precipitation.

By Wednesday, the forecast is calling for temperatures of -8°C and the warming trend is expected to continue with conditions of around 0°C and sun by Saturday.

Environment Canada is expected to release its weather outlook for April on Wednesday.