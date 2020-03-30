Fort St. John to move to weekly garbage pickup starting April 6

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has approved increasing garbage pickup to weekly starting April 6, 2020.

During Monday’s special Council meeting, Council approved a staff report that will see garbage pickup moved to weekly from April 6, 2020, until October 31, 2020.

The contractor will charge the City an extra $21,000 per month for this service and the money to pay the extra cost will come from the City of Fort St. John Solid Waste Reserve Fund. At the end of 2019, there was $211,947 in the Solid Waste Reserve Fund.

Fort St. John City staff believe that with the COVID-19 pandemic, people are home more, changing their dining habits, eating mostly at home.

This may result in more contamination in the recycling stream as peoples garbage bin fills up and they use the recycle bin to get rid of garbage. Additionally, with people forced to be home, projects or clean-up may result in additional volumes of waste being generated.