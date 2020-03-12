News

Fort St John Tradeshow postponed due to coronavirus

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Energetic Edge performs well at Championships in Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association had five teams travel over the weekend, March 7...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Province tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Tradeshow postponed due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 48th Annual Fort St. John Tradeshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus. According...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 48th Annual Fort St. John Tradeshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

According to Tradeshow Manager, Christina Hogarth, as a precaution, a decision has been made to postpone the Tradeshow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hogarth says the decision to postpone the tradeshow is the most responsible thing to do in order to keep the community and vendors safe.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Originally scheduled for April, Hogarth says they are planning to reschedule the Tradeshow for the Fall.

While this news is disappointing, Hogarth says vendors have been supportive and positive about the decision to postpone the Tradeshow.

Currently, as of Thursday, Northern Health reports that there are no reports of the coronavirus within our region.

Updates on the coronavirus can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleVictim in Beaverlodge loses over $20,000 to CRA Phone Scam
Next articleProvince tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

More Articles Like This

Province tells residents to avoid travel and for events to be cancelled

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. is urging all residents to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada and they are...
Read more

Victim in Beaverlodge loses over $20,000 to CRA Phone Scam

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are warning the public of Canada Revenue Agency scams following a victim losing over $20,000. According to RCMP, they received...
Read more

Temperatures expected to rise next week as Fort St John experiences cold front

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and the Peace Region is currently experiencing colder temperatures as a frontal system makes its way...
Read more

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative session, on Wednesday, March 18,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv