Fort St John Tradeshow postponed due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 48th Annual Fort St. John Tradeshow has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

According to Tradeshow Manager, Christina Hogarth, as a precaution, a decision has been made to postpone the Tradeshow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hogarth says the decision to postpone the tradeshow is the most responsible thing to do in order to keep the community and vendors safe.

Originally scheduled for April, Hogarth says they are planning to reschedule the Tradeshow for the Fall.

While this news is disappointing, Hogarth says vendors have been supportive and positive about the decision to postpone the Tradeshow.

Currently, as of Thursday, Northern Health reports that there are no reports of the coronavirus within our region.

Updates on the coronavirus can be found on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website.