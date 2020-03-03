FortisBC files for Tilbury Phase Two LNG Expansion Project

SURREY, B.C. – FortisBC has announced that it has filed an initial project description with regulators to begin the federal impact assessment and provincial environmental assessment processes for the Tilbury Phase Two LNG Expansion Project.

According to FortisBC, if approved, the project may involve:

Constructing a new tank that could triple the site’s storage capacity and strengthen the resiliency of our gas system

Constructing additional liquefaction equipment to produce LNG for marine bunkering or bulk export by ship

If approved, FortisBC expects construction to start as early as 2022 and be complete by 2028.

The Tilbury LNG facility is already producing LNG for marine customers and for customers overseas. FortisBC says the Project will enable Tilbury to produce more LNG to meet the increasing demand for LNG.