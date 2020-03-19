News

Forty St. John Seniors continue to need help

By Tracy Teves

Forty St. John Seniors continue to need help

Huskies announce winner for Super 50/50 draw, still accepting bids for silent auction

Paramount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – Peace Seniors Care & Connect has been reaching out to the seniors in the community of Fort St. John since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced and there is still a strong need for items.

Abbeyfield House is currently under lockdown shared Vanessa Siemens-Ford the Administrator for Peace Seniors Care & Connect yet the facility and its residents are still in need of items that are highly needed.

All items for donation must be dropped off at 9103 87 ave in the donation bin on the front step so all items can be sanitized before the group delivers the items.

Items needed include;

  • Flour
  • Sugar
  • Frozen Vegetables
  • Chicken broth
  • Beef broth
  • Bread
  • Apple Juice
  • Pulp free Orange Juice
  • Ice Cream
  • Deodorant (male and female)
  • Toothpaste
  • Bar soap

Siemens-Ford says Better at Home is in need of facial tissues and Depends in Ladies XL.

Further to the above, there continue to be seniors that are in the community that are asking for help to receive the following items;

  • Polident – Denture Cleanser
  • Depends
  • Meal Replacement shakes such as Ensure
  • White kitchen size garbage bags
  • Toilet paper
  • Non-perishables
  • Small bottles of cleaner
  • Coffee
  • Healthy snacks such as nuts and granola bars

Siemons-Ford shares seniors are concerned with the virus spreading as many are immune-compromised or physically unable to venture out to stock up on the necessities.

If you would like to donate to the seniors, drop your items at 9103 87 Ave, Fort St. John.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

