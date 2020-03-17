HealthNewsRegional

Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Northern Health region

By Scott Brooks
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Tuesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia.

According to the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, 83 new cases have been identified, which now brings the total to 186 as of Tuesday.

Out of those 83 new cases, two new cases have identified in the Northern Health Region, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Northern Health to four.

Currently, there is no word regarding where those cases are within the Northern Health Region.

Work at Site C continues as no normal at this time, and there are no cases of the virus on site.

Health Officials say all those confirmed are in isolation and away from the public.

In order to combat the spread of the virus, Henry recommends practicing social distancing, proper hand-washing and to stay home if you are feeling ill.

When it comes to testing, the Province has issued an online self-assessment tool where British Columbians can see if they have the symptoms of the virus.

