france-faces-tough-weeks-ahead-in-its-fight-against-the-coronavirus,-pm-warns

PARIS — The next two weeks will be the toughest yet in the fight against the coronavirus in France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned on Saturday as his government raced to add intensive care beds and source protective gear.

The outbreak initially took hold in eastern France, where hospitals have become overwhelmed, and has been spreading west. Doctors in the greater Paris region have said their intensive care units will be full by the end of the weekend.

COMMENTARY: How Switzerland ended up with the second-highest coronavirus infection rate in the world

“We are fighting a battle that will take time,” Philippe said at a news conference. “The first two weeks of April will be harder than the two we have just lived through.”

To free up intensive care beds in worst-hit areas, the army and emergency workers were this weekend stepping up the transfer of patients to less-affected regions, using a military helicopter and a specially adapted train.

2:01Coronavirus outbreak: France imposes restrictions on movement to contain virus spread

By Saturday, the coronavirus had claimed 2,314 lives in France, with more than 37,575 confirmed cases, according to official figures.

The government tally only accounts for those dying in hospital but authorities say they will be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes from next week,

