Free solar energy information session in Fort St. John

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Energy Renewable Energy Cooperative is holding a solar energy information sessions in Fort St. John.

Peace Energy Co-op is a solar provider in the Peace Region with offices in both Dawson Creek and Peace River, Alberta.

The topic of conversation will be solar power and the economics behind using solar power as well as membership to the Peace Energy Co-op and an upcoming project that could be a potential investment for members.

Greg Dueck, Solar Consultant for Peace Energy Co-op shares the Peace Region is very rich in solar and that Peace Energy Co-op  wants to help the Peace Region tap into this new resource. “As we say, solar is not future energy, it’s “now” energy,” said Dueck

According to Dueck, solar technology has come way down in price and way up in quality so that solar power now makes economic sense for homes and businesses. He shares saving money on electrical bills by generating power and investing in a valuable home asset that pays for itself. 

Peace Energy Co-op shares they are working on the Peace Region’s first solar farm planned to be built on property leased from the Town of Peace River, Alberta at the Peace River airport.

If the solar farm goes ahead, only members of the Peace Energy Cooperative will likely be given a chance to invest in the solar farm, shared Duek. Information about the Peace Energy Cooperative will also be presented as well as the other many advantages of membership in the Co-op.

Thursday, March 12 join Peace Energy Co-op at the Northern Environmental Action Team office (access through the rear entrance). Doors open at 6:30 pm and the solar presentation starts at 7:00 pm. Admission is free. 

Peace Energy Cooperative was western Canada’s first renewable energy cooperative, established in 2003, based in Dawson Creek, BC. They were instrumental in the creation of BC’s first commercial wind facility, Bear Mountain Wind Park, and have now become one of northwestern Canada’s most experienced solar trainers, educators, designers and installers.

