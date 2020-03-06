Free Workshop on the ‘Rights and Responsibilities of a Renter’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Women’s Resource Societies Poverty Law Advocate Melody Blaney is holding a free workshop regarding Rental Tenancy, on the ‘Rights and Responsibilities of a Renter’.
The workshop is taking place at the Northern Lights College and participants must register to attend.
The course will give basic information on;
- Rights and responsibilities as a tenant
- Beginning a tenancy
- Ending a tenancy
- Residential Tenancy Branch Dispute Resolution Process
The workshop takes place Thursday, March 26th, 2020 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm in Room 221 at the NLC Industry Training Centre.
To register call 1-866-463-6652 or visit in person. Course code; 2019 YC CE HW31
Website; CLICK HERE