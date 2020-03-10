Sports

FSJ Figure Skating Club skaters compete at Championships in Kelowna

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Fort St. John Figure Skating Club's Emma Eggimann won the bronze medal in the Star 7 Women's Short Program at the 2020 BC/YK Super Series Championships. Source Facebook

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Registration now open for Spring Session at NPGA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association has registration now open for Pro D Day and...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Figure Skating Club skaters compete at Championships in Kelowna

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club had members down in Kelowna over the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Fire Department reminds public on battery charging safety

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Following an encounter of a fire that was caused by a lithium-ion battery charging...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club had members down in Kelowna over the weekend, March 6 to the 8, for the 2020 British Columbia/Yukon Super Series Championships.

Skaters from Fort St. John managed to come home with lots of ribbons, medals and even three Championship Trophies.

One local figure skater, Emma Eggimann, was able to pick up bronze for her efforts in the Star 7 Women’s Short Program.

- Advertisement -

The Championship saw figure skaters from all across B.C. and the Yukon compete in skating events in divisions such as U10 to adults.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleFort St John Fire Department reminds public on battery charging safety
Next articleRegistration now open for Spring Session at NPGA

More Articles Like This

Registration now open for Spring Session at NPGA

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association has registration now open for Pro D Day and Spring break camps, and for...
Read more

NEBC Midget Predators go undefeated for League Super Weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were home in Taylor over the weekend, March 7 and 8, for the League...
Read more

NPGA Athletes compete at Saltos Gymnastics Challenge in Edmonton

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association had 14 athletes, of the Junior Olympic Team, travel to Edmonton, from February 28...
Read more

Schedule released for NWJHL Finals for Huskies vs Navigators

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule for the Northwest Junior Hockey League Finals between the Fort St. John Huskies and the North Peace...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv