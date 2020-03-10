FSJ Figure Skating Club skaters compete at Championships in Kelowna

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club had members down in Kelowna over the weekend, March 6 to the 8, for the 2020 British Columbia/Yukon Super Series Championships.

Skaters from Fort St. John managed to come home with lots of ribbons, medals and even three Championship Trophies.

One local figure skater, Emma Eggimann, was able to pick up bronze for her efforts in the Star 7 Women’s Short Program.

The Championship saw figure skaters from all across B.C. and the Yukon compete in skating events in divisions such as U10 to adults.