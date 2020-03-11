FSJ Medical Clinic implements precautionary measure in light of Coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Fort St. John Medical Clinic has implemented a procedure as a precautionary measure.

In a release, the Clinic is asking patients that have travelled to Europe and Asia or who may be experiencing symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as a cough or fever, to not visit the Clinic.

Instead, if you need to see your family doctor, the Clinic says patients should call ahead of time to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

Currently, as of Wednesday, Northern Health reports of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Region.

For further information on the precautionary measure, patients of the Fort St. John Medical Clinic can call 250-785-6677.