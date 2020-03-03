Gotta Go Program could expand to 5 washrooms

FORT NELSON, B.C. – At the last Regional Council meeting, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the ‘Gotta Go’ stakeholders for the provision of washroom services along the Alaska Highway.

Regional Council is investigating partnering with the Peace River Regional District, Public Services & Procurement Canada, and the Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure to provide 5 new washroom facilities along the Alaska Highway between Fort St. John and the

Yukon border.

Shared in the Bear Pit Regional Council Newsletter, following the successful installation of a facility at Mile 202 (Trutch/Minnaker Pullout) in October 2018, the Gotta Go program’s would see two additional sites constructed at Sikanni Chief and Steamboat Mountain.

- Advertisement -

A subsequent project phase is planned for the construction of facilities at Peterson Canyon and Army Hill pullouts. If approved, this partnership will share the costs of the construction and operation of these facilities broadly across the partners, and limit the impact on local taxpayers.

To view Administration Report No. 17/20, CLICK HERE