Gov Canada COVID-19 up to date information

OTTAWA, ONT – The government of Canada has updated information available on the Coronavirus disease as well as employment insurance.

The government asks that if you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, difficulty breathing or you are in self-isolation or quarantine, to not visit or enter any Service Canada office.

As an alternative, you may access services online or by calling 1 800 O-Canada.

The government of Canada’s webspace is a good resource to answer any questions on COVID-19 such as;

For up to date information on the Coronavirus provided by the government of Canada; CLICK HERE

To view information on employment insurance; CLICK HERE