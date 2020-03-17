government-considering-changes-to-tax-season-amid-covid-19

TORONTO —

The federal government is looking at adjustments to the upcoming tax season to help give taxpayers and businesses a break as COVID-19 pummels the economy and leaves many Canadians worried about their next paycheque. ​

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been in self-isolation at Rideau Cottage since his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive last Thursday, said Tuesday that he will have more to say about changes to the upcoming tax season by the end of the week.

“We’re looking at giving more flexibility for people to make payments and for businesses to have more liquidity during this time,” Trudeau said during a press briefing.

In response to the crisis, taxpayers in the United States have been given an extra three months to pay their income tax. Quebec’s finance minister announced Tuesday that businesses and taxpayers will have until July 31 to pay their provincial taxes, freeing up about $7.7 billion worth of liquidity in the province’s economy.

If the federal government were to defer tax payments for Canadian businesses by one or two months, it could be “extremely helpful” for companies facing a cash flow crunch, according to Heather Evans, the CEO and executive director of the Canadian Tax Foundation.

“It would take some of that pressure off from an economic perspective for businesses that are trying to manage from day to day,” Evans,

