NewsRegional

Government introduces Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help workers and businesses

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Photo by Saffron Blaze, Wikipedia Creative Commons

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Government introduces Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help workers and businesses

OTTAWA, O.N. - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support workers and help businesses keep their employees,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted on an...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

‘We did it right:’ COVID-19 scare at oilsands work camp tests businesses’ plans

CALGARY — A COVID-19 scare at an oilsands staff lodge north of Fort McMurray, Alta., last week tested the...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support workers and help businesses keep their employees, the Government of Canada has proposed legislation to establish the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

According to the Federal Government, this taxable benefit would provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government says the CERB would be a simpler and more accessible combination of the previously announced Emergency Care Benefit and Emergency Support Benefit.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In addition, workers who are still employed, but are not receiving income because of disruptions to their work situation due to COVID-19, would also qualify for the CERB.

Canadians would begin to receive their CERB payments within 10 days of application and will be available now until October 3, 2020.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on an unendorsed warrant
Next articleNorth American Indigenous Games postponed due to pandemic

More Articles Like This

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted on an unendorsed warrant. On January 17, Fort...
Read more

‘We did it right:’ COVID-19 scare at oilsands work camp tests businesses’ plans

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A COVID-19 scare at an oilsands staff lodge north of Fort McMurray, Alta., last week tested the pandemic preparedness of one of...
Read more

Dawson Creek house fire on Sunday

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek Fire Department attended and extinguished a house fire on 119th Avenue on Sunday, According to Fire Chief Bob Fulton,...
Read more

Dawson Creek searching for Shonn Johnson

News Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Dawson Creek RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for break and enter...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv