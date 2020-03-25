Government introduces Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help workers and businesses

OTTAWA, O.N. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support workers and help businesses keep their employees, the Government of Canada has proposed legislation to establish the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

According to the Federal Government, this taxable benefit would provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government says the CERB would be a simpler and more accessible combination of the previously announced Emergency Care Benefit and Emergency Support Benefit.

In addition, workers who are still employed, but are not receiving income because of disruptions to their work situation due to COVID-19, would also qualify for the CERB.

Canadians would begin to receive their CERB payments within 10 days of application and will be available now until October 3, 2020.