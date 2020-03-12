News

Government makes amendments to the Agricultural Land Commission Act

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

World Women’s Curling Championship in PG cancelled due to coronavirus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The World Curling Federation has announced that it has cancelled the upcoming World Women’s...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C – Amendments have been made to the Agricultural Land Commission Act to improve the ability to preserve farmland, farming and protect local food supplies through the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC).

Changes to Bill 15 strengthen the ALC by giving the commission more flexibility to create decision-making panels that can better consider local and regional circumstances for land within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) shares the government.

The amendment allows the ALC to reduce decision wait times for landowners, to make better use of the commissioners, drawing on their expertise in a related technical field or land-use issue.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The process to permanently remove farmland from the ALR now will go through a planning approach so that only local governments, First Nations and other prescribed bodies can make exclusion applications directly to the ALC.

According to the government, this change strengthens the exclusion application process by empowering local governments to ensure ALC decisions align with the land-use plans in their own communities.

Private landowners can still request that their land be removed from the ALR provided their local government agrees and makes the application to the ALC.

Local governments indicated they need sufficient transition time to implement these changes. This change will go into effect on Sept. 30, 2020.

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C
Next articleNo cases of coronavirus reported at Site C Project

More Articles Like This

Chamber to host MLA Dan Davies for informative session on 2020 BC Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an informative session, on Wednesday, March 18,...
Read more

Stephen Petrucci to speak on direction of education at next Chamber Luncheon

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Speaker Series Luncheon on Tuesday, March...
Read more

No cases of coronavirus reported at Site C Project

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Rumours have been circulating online that there are cases of the coronavirus at Site C and that the camp...
Read more

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. BC Hydro will be conducting...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv