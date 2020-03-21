HealthNews

Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home.
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality reduces municipal office hours

FORT NELSON, B.C. - The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality will reduce municipal office hours starting Monday.
Two cases of coronavirus confirmed in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Alberta Health Services announced on Friday, March 20, the confirmation of two cases of the...
OTTAWA, O.N. – The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian’s home.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced new measures by the Government of Canada to help bring Canadians home from abroad.

The flights will prioritize stranded travellers who are Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, or immediate family members of Canadian citizens. In addition, only travellers who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board, and all travellers will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

In the first series of flights to help Canadians return home, Air Canada will operate a special flight today from Morocco. Flights will also be planned for Peru and Spain, and other countries as soon as possible. Factors such as the number of Canadians, airspace closures, and the local situation are being taken into consideration in order to identify the locations for these flights. We are currently working with Air Canada and are engaged with other airlines as we assess global needs.

The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to ensure that stranded Canadians are offered a reasonable commercial price for their return ticket home.

All Canadians abroad are strongly encouraged to register with Global Affairs Canada. This will allow the Government of Canada to provide information to them as soon as it becomes available.

