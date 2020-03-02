NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest suspects following a pursuit

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Two adult males are in custody after leading Grande Prairie RCMP on a pursuit that ended at Range Road 62 and Township Road 730, in the Clairmont industrial area.

In the early morning hours of February 28, the Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit was conducting patrols in the Clairmont industrial area when they observed a suspicious vehicle, later determined to be stolen from Grande Prairie.

Police say they attempted to the vehicle however, the suspect vehicle made efforts to evade police by ramming the police vehicle.  The suspect then fled the area leading CRU and additional officers on an 11-minute pursuit. Both suspects were then apprehended.

Facing multiple charges are 30-year-old Spencer Wilson, of Valleyview, and 19-year-old Andrew Moores, of Grande Prairie.

Both suspects will be making an appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 2.

