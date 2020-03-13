NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigating break and enter to County Fire Halls

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

City of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The City of Dawson Creek has made the decision, on Friday, to close the Memorial...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating recent break and enters that occurred at Fire Halls in the County.

According to RCMP, in the early morning hours of Monday, March 2, RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Sexsmith Fire Hall.

Police say, the suspect, who was wearing a mask, gained entry to the building and left with a green and black portable radio, and a laptop computer.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Then on Thursday, March 12, at approximately 4:00 a.m., two male suspects forcibly entered the Bezanson Fire Hall. Both suspects appear to be Caucasian and were wearing gloves and masks. Numerous items were taken from the Fire Hall.

The estimated value of the items taken is $30,000 – $40,000.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleHuskies to continue with Silent Auction, Super 50/50 Draw despite cancellations in play
Next articleCity of Dawson Creek closes Memorial and Kids arena due to coronavirus

More Articles Like This

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 64 as of Friday afternoon

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to Provincial...
Read more

City of Fort St. John facilities remain open

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John facilities will continue normal operations. As of March 13,...
Read more

BCGEU calls for suspension of rent and mortgage payments during coronavirus pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In response to the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, and health officials recommending social distancing, such as...
Read more

BC Hydro to postpone Site C Pre-Heavy Equipment Operators skills pilot program

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has announced that it will be postponing the Site C Project and Northern Lights College’s Pre-Heavy Equipment...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv