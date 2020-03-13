Grande Prairie RCMP investigating break and enter to County Fire Halls

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating recent break and enters that occurred at Fire Halls in the County.

According to RCMP, in the early morning hours of Monday, March 2, RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Sexsmith Fire Hall.

Police say, the suspect, who was wearing a mask, gained entry to the building and left with a green and black portable radio, and a laptop computer.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Then on Thursday, March 12, at approximately 4:00 a.m., two male suspects forcibly entered the Bezanson Fire Hall. Both suspects appear to be Caucasian and were wearing gloves and masks. Numerous items were taken from the Fire Hall.

The estimated value of the items taken is $30,000 – $40,000.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.