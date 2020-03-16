News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

By Tracy Teves

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jeremy Schmidt (43). He was last seen in Grande Prairie on Mar. 13.

Jeremy is described as:

  • 5’8″
  • Bald hair
  • Blue eyes

There is a concern about Jeremy’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to his whereabouts.

Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com

