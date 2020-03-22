NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching. She was last seen...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching.

She was last seen in Grande Prairie on Friday, March 13.

Beeching is describe as:

  • Weight: 132 lbs.
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Last seen wearing jeans, black hooded sweater, jean jacket
- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is concern for Beeching’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Beeching’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleBusiness leaders group calls on Ottawa to take more action on coronavirus
Next article16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

More Articles Like This

16 people under quarantine at Site C construction site

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has confirmed 16 workers are under self-isolation with flu-like symptoms at the Site C dam.
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 424, personal care services ordered to close

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more

Province announces new measures to protect vulnerable people

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced new measures to protect vulnerable people in B.C. The Province...
Read more

Government of Canada working with airlines to bring Canadians home

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Government of Canada is working with Canadian airlines to bring Canadian's home. The Prime Minister,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv