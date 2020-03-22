Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B.- Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Laney Beeching.

She was last seen in Grande Prairie on Friday, March 13.

Beeching is describe as:

Weight: 132 lbs.

Height: 5’9″

Brown eyes

Brown hair

Last seen wearing jeans, black hooded sweater, jean jacket

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

There is concern for Beeching’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Beeching’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.