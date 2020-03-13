NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek owner of found property

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking to identify the owner of found property.

On Wednesday, March 11, Police say several items were turned over to the RCMP by a local resident. One of the items was an orange backpack, which contained two medical textbooks called “Principios Interna de Medicina.”

RCMP would like to return the property to the owner.

The items will be held at the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment for 60 days.

The owner is encouraged to attend the detachment to claim the items or to call 780-830-5701.

