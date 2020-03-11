Grande Prairie RCMP traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs and firearm

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs and a firearm following a traffic stop last month.

On Feb. 29, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle after observing it driving without headlights on. Further investigation led police to arrest a male passenger for Obstruction of a Peace Officer after he refused to provide identification.

A search following arrest resulted in police seizing 70 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, multiple cell phones, and approximately $1000 Canadian currency.

Gibrill Bakal (25), of Edmonton, has been charged with 13 offences, including the following:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with tampered serial number

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Bakal is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Mar. 11, 2020.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to community safety and will continue working towards reducing crime through pro-active enforcement such as this.