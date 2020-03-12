NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP warn drivers of poor road conditions

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are advising drivers of poor road conditions and significant traffic delays on Highway 43, east of Bezanson.

According to RCMP, numerous tractor-trailer units have jack-knifed and collisions have been reported, in the area east of Bezanson.

Police say no injuries have been reported, and RCMP and Fire, along with highway maintenance crews and tow truck operators, are working to clear the roadway.

RCMP advise that all lanes are currently open to traffic, however, roadways are extremely icy and snow-covered. Visibility in the area is reduced due to blowing snow.

During this time, drivers are being asked not to travel if not necessary.

