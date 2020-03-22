Health

Grocery chains install checkout shields, raise wages in response to coronavirus pandemic

By Global News
Global News

Grocery chains across Canada are adapting to the increased demand on their stores during the novel coronavirus pandemic by raising wages for workers and installing plexiglass.

Loblaws is temporarily raising wages by an estimated 15 per cent, while Metro is raising wages by $2 an hour.

In a statement, Loblaws CEO Galen Weston said: “We have made the decision to temporarily increase compensation for our store and distribution centre colleagues by approximately 15 per cent retroactive to March 8th in recognition of their outstanding and ongoing efforts keeping our stores open and operating so effectively.”

He said the grocery chain’s supermarkets and pharmacies are “performing well” and that this is a way to “make sure that a significant portion of that benefit would go straight into the pockets” of their workers.

Similarly, Metro — which operates around 950 stores, including Food Basics — said in a statement that its employees in stores and distribution centres will receive an extra $2 an hour from March 8 to May 2.

“They work in a particularly difficult situation and have been working very long hours to serve our customers,” Metro said in a statement to Global News.

“In this context,

