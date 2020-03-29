Health

Halifax police seize vehicle, issue ticket to woman violating COVID-19 emergency order

By Global News
Global News

Halifax Regional Police have seized a vehicle and issued a ticket after finding a person violating the province’s emergency measures act in Point Pleasant Park on Sunday.

Nova Scotia’s parks and beaches are closed to the public under the province’s emergency measures act in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say at 1:12 p.m., officers were patrolling Point Pleasant Park when they located an unoccupied Toyota Yaris the park.

At approximately 1:53 p.m., a police service dog and handler located a 44-year-old woman on the shoreline of the park.

Education is always our first preference, but despite repeat warnings, violations continue. Please be mindful of the seriousness of the #COVID-19 crisis and do your part to slow the spread. We thank everyone who is complying with the directive and helping keep the community safe https://t.co/pBBpAHIFYi

The woman, who is the owner of the vehicle, was determined to be violating the emergency measures act.

As a result, officers seized the vehicle and the woman was issued a summary ticket for failing to comply with the act.

2:05Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

Coronavirus outbreak: Nova Scotia says it will get tough on people ignoring social distancing

The fine associated with the ticket is $697.50.

