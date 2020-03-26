Health

Halifax Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
halifax-transit-employee-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Must Read

Energy NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Anyone entering Canada will be forced to self-isolate

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government will now require anyone entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies earn NWJHL Awards for 2019-2020 season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northwest Junior Hockey League has released its list of players to have earned...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor to hold public consultation on proposed 2020-2024 financial budget

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor will be holding a public consultation meeting regarding the District's proposed financial...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Halifax Transit employee working in the Burnside Maintenance Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a notice sent to Halifax Transit staff from director Dave Reage, the agency learned of the positive case Wednesday. All maintenance staff on the evening shift were sent home, while staff scheduled to work Thursday morning were told not to come in.

“Thorough disinfection of the Burnside Maintenance Department workspace is currently underway, with a particular focus on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, work surfaces, tools, etc..” said Reage in the notice.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Halifax contact centre employee calls for temporary closure after COVID-19 diagnosis at workplace

Reage said Halifax Transit has been in contact with Public Health and will take direction on next steps. He says Public Health has already been in contact with the employee and identified any close contacts.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone who has been identified by Public Health, as being in close contact with the individual who has tested positive, will be contacted by 8 a.m. tomorrow (March 26, 2020). Direction will be given to self-isolate and testing for COVID-19 will occur,” wrote Reage.

“Staff who do not hear directly from Public Health by 8 a.m. tomorrow (March 26, 2020) are not considered to be an exposed contact based on their investigation.”

Advertisement

2:08Coronavirus outbreak: 17 more COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: U.S. Senate trudges towards vote on $2 trillion aid package

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: U.S. Senate trudges towards vote on $2 trillion aid package

Health Global News - 0
The Senate scrambled to unravel last-minute snags Wednesday night and win passage of an unparalleled US$2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses,...
Read more

Inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
An inmate at a Toronto prison has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed. A statement from the ministry...
Read more

China reports 67 new coronavirus cases, all from international travel

Health Global News - 0
Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicenter of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Man in his 90s becomes first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
Ottawa Public Health says a man in his 90s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv