News

Hamre’s Funeral Home in need of Personal Protective Equipment

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020,...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday,...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic within the city, Hamre’s Funeral Home has stepped forward asking the community to help them get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to maintain its business during these uncertain times.

Monday, March 23rd, 2020, Kaylie Hamre-Varga posted to Hamre’s Funeral Homes FB Page a plea of consideration to anyone to donate proper masks to the funeral home. Hamre-Varga says they are in desperate need of PPE to protect its staff while providing this essential service.

Hamre- Varga says the business has a very limited amount of staff to serve the community when a death takes place. If we get sick, or if we are exposed to this virus and have to self-quarantine, there will be no one to help when a family member passes, she shares.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

We need the ability to serve our community and care for any deceased during this very uncertain time shares Hamre-Varga. Since the post, a few people reached out and helped. “I’m not sure I have enough to get us through the pandemic as we don’t know how long this will go on,” said Hamre-Varga.

Hamre-Varga has put out a plea to any business that may use N95 masks to contact the Funeral home such as the dental industry, tattoo artists, anyone in the service industry or any oil and gas company.

To view the post; CLICK HERE 

 

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Saskatchewan athlete Brock Weston recounts falling ill with COVID-19
Next articleApril Proclaimed Autism Awareness Month

More Articles Like This

School District 60 to provide update on learning plan this Friday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it will be providing an update this Friday, March 27, in regard to...
Read more

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020, to be proclaimed as Sikh...
Read more

BC to establish Provincial Supply Chain Coordination Unit amid state of emergency

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, announced, on Thursday, the next steps under the...
Read more

April Proclaimed Autism Awareness Month

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Council of the City of Fort St. John proclaimed April to be Autism Awareness Month. With a modified presentation due...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv