Hamre’s Funeral Home in need of Personal Protective Equipment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic within the city, Hamre’s Funeral Home has stepped forward asking the community to help them get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to maintain its business during these uncertain times.

Monday, March 23rd, 2020, Kaylie Hamre-Varga posted to Hamre’s Funeral Homes FB Page a plea of consideration to anyone to donate proper masks to the funeral home. Hamre-Varga says they are in desperate need of PPE to protect its staff while providing this essential service.

Hamre- Varga says the business has a very limited amount of staff to serve the community when a death takes place. If we get sick, or if we are exposed to this virus and have to self-quarantine, there will be no one to help when a family member passes, she shares.

We need the ability to serve our community and care for any deceased during this very uncertain time shares Hamre-Varga. Since the post, a few people reached out and helped. “I’m not sure I have enough to get us through the pandemic as we don’t know how long this will go on,” said Hamre-Varga.

Hamre-Varga has put out a plea to any business that may use N95 masks to contact the Funeral home such as the dental industry, tattoo artists, anyone in the service industry or any oil and gas company.

