Health and safety of passengers, employees top priority at North Peace Regional Airport

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With COVID-19 being declared a pandemic, North Peace Regional Airport is taking action to help prevent the spread of the virus.

According to North Peace Regional Airport Managing Director, Shea De La Mare, the health and safety of all airport employees, passengers, and guests are of top priority.

De La Mare says there are no flight cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the airport remains open and fully operational.

While no flights have been cancelled and the airport remains fully operational, De La Mare says janitorial staff have been instructed to increase cleaning and disinfection, particularly in high traffic areas and touchpoints.

Hand sanitization is also being provided and the airport remains in contact with Regional and Provincial health authorities.

For more information and updates, you can visit yxj.ca.