Health

Health Canada acts to boost supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectants, swabs, masks

Avatar
By CTV News
health-canada-acts-to-boost-supply-of-hand-sanitizer,-disinfectants,-swabs,-masks

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Paramount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices

CALGARY — Paramount Resources Ltd. is cutting its capital spending plan in the face of the significant drop in...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Pembina Pipeline cuts capital spending plan by up to $1.1 billion

CALGARY - Pembina Pipeline Corp. is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by up to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

The city of Fort St. John will limit access to City Hall

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be limiting public access to...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

OTTAWA —
Health Canada is waiving some of its usual regulatory requirements to increase supplies of hand sanitizers, disinfectants, swabs and personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns used to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Due to “unprecedented demand” for such products, Health Canada says it will temporarily allow them to be sold in this country even if they don’t meet the normal regulatory requirements.

The temporary waiver will apply to products that are already authorized for sale in Canada but aren’t fully compliant with Health Canada regulations on things such as bilingual labelling or the type of packaging to be used.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

It will also apply to products not authorized for sale in Canada but which are approved in other jurisdictions with what the department calls “similar regulatory frameworks and quality assurances.”

Health Canada says it’s also expediting approvals of products and will expedite approvals of applications for licences to sell the products in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleParamount Resources slashes capital spending plan due to drop in energy prices
Next articleYoung adults under 44 are big part of U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations

More Articles Like This

Young adults under 44 are big part of U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations

Health CTV News - 0
Up to 20 per cent of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are young adults between ages 20 to 44, a new...
Read more

Wuhan offers hope on virus front; Italy nears stark warning

Health CTV News - 0
BEJING — Thursday was a day of contrasts on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus. In a sign of hope, the...
Read more

Langley family claims sick son was denied COVID-19 testing

Health CTV News - 0
LANGLEY, B.C. — A Metro Vancouver father who believes his son should be tested for COVID-19 is sharing his concerns about the province’s testing system. Doug...
Read more

Wuhan reports no new virus cases, offering hope to world

Health CTV News - 0
BEJING — Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day, but in a dramatic development that underscores just how...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv