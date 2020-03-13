Hello Baby Spring 2020 Expo taking place this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Hello Baby Spring 2020 Expo is taking place this Saturday for everything baby, toddlers and expectant mothers in one location.

Vendors include doulas, coaches, trainers and product suppliers. There will be door prizes and gift bags for attendees. All attendees must pre-register and attend the event to qualify for a door prize entry.

Taking place Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at the Evangel Downtown from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event is aimed towards the expectant mother or mothers of toddlers with children four years of age and under.

The first 100 Pre-registered guests on the Eventbrite page will receive a swag bag, packed with samples and coupons from vendors at the event. Pre-registrants will receive two door prize tickets, for a chance to win one of the prizes being given away at the event.

Sydney Soucy Photography will be providing mini Sessions and the 1st annual Hello Baby’s Cutest Baby Contest will be taking place.

Hello Baby is a semi-annual event for new and expecting parents which consists of products and services directly related to the upbringing of our children. The event is geared toward expecting mothers and newborns to toddlers.

Brought to you by Hello Baby Association BC, a non-profit entity bringing together the products, resources & information related to the upbringing of kids to the young families while raising funds for a local charity in cities across BC.

To register; CLICK HERE